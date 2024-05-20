The three-day event returned to the Western Lawns from Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19, with a superb selection of more than 100 real ales, ciders and perries in a sensational sampling menu.

There were fine ales and cask ciders for guests to enjoy, all kept in the best cellar conditions plus bottled beers of the world, wines and gin's.

CAMRA volunteers were on hand throughout the festival to offer advice and tips for a perfect beverage and those attending were treated to a live music line-up throughout the weekend.

Both family-friendly sessions and evening events were available over the weekend as visitors were treated to a variety of food stalls.

All eyes are now looking ahead to this Saturday (May 25) as Eastbourne Carnival returns to the seafront. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Into The Wild’.

1 . Beer and Cider by the Sea in Eastbourne 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Beer and Cider by the Sea in Eastbourne 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

