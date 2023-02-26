PICTURES: Bikers ride from Littlehampton to Brighton to mark one years since outbreak of Ukraine war

More than a hundred bikes rode from Littlehampton to Brighton yesterday (Saturday, February 25) to mark a year since the outbreak of the Ukraine war.
Members of Second II None motorcycle set off on their ‘Ride for Ukraine’ from the Shell Garage in Littlehampton at 9am to head towards Brighton.
More than 100 bikers took part with riders joining from across the area.
Ukraine was invaded by Russia on February 24 last year.
