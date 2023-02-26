Edit Account-Sign Out
PICTURES: Bikers ride from Littlehampton to Brighton to mark one years since outbreak of Ukraine war

More than a hundred bikes rode from Littlehampton to Brighton yesterday (Saturday, February 25) to mark a year since the outbreak of the Ukraine war.

By Joe Stack
5 hours ago
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 12:02pm

﻿Members of Second II None motorcycle set off on their ‘Ride for Ukraine’ from the Shell Garage in Littlehampton at 9am to head towards Brighton.

More than 100 bikers took part with riders joining from across the area.

Ukraine was invaded by Russia on February 24 last year.

Second II None Ride for Ukraine. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Second II None Ride for Ukraine. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Second II None Ride for Ukraine. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Second II None Ride for Ukraine. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

ride for Ukraine on Saturday, starting at the Shell Garage in Littlehampton, by the Body Shop, at 9am and heading to Brighton, with more than 100 bikers taking part. The group is called Second II None. Roy Amos is well known in the area for his veterans themed scooter.

Second II None Ride for Ukraine. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Second II None Ride for Ukraine. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Second II None Ride for Ukraine. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

