The mayor of Bognor Regis, the town crier, and a range of Arun District Councillors were in attendance for the opening of Bognor’s popular ice rink yesterday (November 25).

The ice rink will be open everyday from 10am to 9pm until January 8 and features dodgems, a g-force ride, a bar selling alcoholic drinks, and a range of food stalls selling hot food and sweet treats.

Rather than returning to its usual site on The Regis Centre Car Park, near the seafront, the ice rink has opened on the London Road Car Park outside Hotham Park this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although a range of business owners and councillors have criticised the decision, claiming it will draw trade away from the town centre, the ice rink’s opening now coincides with the opening of a festive illuminations trail leading through Hotham Park.

Town crier Jane Smith, Vice-chair of the council Alison Cooper and mayor John Barrett. Photo: Neil Cooper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting on Tuesday December 6 and staying on until Christmas Eve, they’ll take guests on a festive tour of Hotham Park, completed with illuminated statues of characters from Alice in Wonderland.

Speaking at the grand opening, Arun District Council Vice Chair Alison Cooper said: “The cold ice rink is always a popular attraction over the festive period and we’re delighted that we can once again bring it to Bognor Regis. We’ve had a slight change of venue this year but I’m sure you’ll agree it’s allowed Coles to bring a wider range of attractions to the event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

See our photos below.

Read more

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ice skaters take to the rink. Photo: Neil Cooper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Crier Jane Smith, Vice Chair Alison Cooper and Mayor John Barrett. Photo: Neil Cooper

Sweet treats at the Bognor Regis ice rink. Photo: Neil Cooper

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grillhouse at the Bognor Regis ice rink. Photo: Neil Cooper.

Jane Smith, Vice Chair Alison Cooper, Mayor John Barrett and Leader of Arun District Council Shaun Gunner cut the ribbon. Photo: Neil Cooper

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ice rink is open for business!