Pictures: Chichester proves it can handle the heat as Cheese and Chilli festival comes to town

The Cheese and Chilli Festival brought live music, good food and plenty of spice to Chichester over the weekend (July 1-2)

Taking place at Oaklands Park, the festival featured performances by a range of artists, cooking demonstrations by professionals from within the culinary industry, a fire-eating circus performer, funfair rides and, of course, plenty of artisanal cheese and chilli.

Producers and creators from all over the country were invited to ply their trade and sell their wares at stalls spread throughout the festival, giving customers a chance to learn more about a range of unique products and hand-selected cheeses.

Another major part of the festival was the tasting competition, in which brave-hearted residents put their mettle to the test, sampling increasingly intense chilli to be in with a chance of winning.

To find out more about the Cheese and Chilli Festival, visit cheeseandchillifestival.com

Read more

1 . Cheese and Chilli festival in Chichester Think you could handle the heat? Photo: Carlien Photography

2 . Cheese and Chilli Festival comes to Chichester A competitor feels the burn. Photo: Carlien Photography

3 . Cheese and Chilli Festival Competitors sampled chilli peppers of increasing intensity. Photo: Carlien Photography

4 . Cheese and Chilli Festival Dogs were more than welcome at the event. Photo: Carlien Photography

Next Page Page 1 of 3