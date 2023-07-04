Pictures: Chichester proves it can handle the heat as Cheese and Chilli festival comes to town
Taking place at Oaklands Park, the festival featured performances by a range of artists, cooking demonstrations by professionals from within the culinary industry, a fire-eating circus performer, funfair rides and, of course, plenty of artisanal cheese and chilli.
Producers and creators from all over the country were invited to ply their trade and sell their wares at stalls spread throughout the festival, giving customers a chance to learn more about a range of unique products and hand-selected cheeses.
Another major part of the festival was the tasting competition, in which brave-hearted residents put their mettle to the test, sampling increasingly intense chilli to be in with a chance of winning.
