Pictures: Crawley celebrates Armed Forces Day - take a look at all the parades from the day
Members of the armed forces and police paraded through the Memorial Gardens on Saturday (June 24) for Armed Forces Day.
By Ellis Peters
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:55 BST
The parades were formed by servicemen, women and cadets from the RAF, Royal Navy, Army and Police service.
Many current and ex-servicemen and women were present at the event, which took place in the Memorial Gardens.
There was a live band performing at the event.
Here are a selection of pictures from the day:
