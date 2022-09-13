Sussex Police said they were called to a collision between a car and a heavy-goods vehicle on Lewes Road, near Blackboys, at about 8pm on Monday (September 12).

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but police said they are not considered to be life-threatening.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The AA said the B2102 between the B2192 Heathfield/Ringmer turn-off and Possingworth Lane was closed in both directions while an investigation took place.

A suspected serious car crash took place last night between Uckfield and Heathfield.

Both vehicles were recovered, and the police later re-opened the road.

Police said a 30-year-old man from Crowborough has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Anyone with any relevant information or footage of the collision have been asked by police to email [email protected], quoting Operation Blackstone.