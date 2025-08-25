PICTURES: Crowds celebrate Hastings Pride

The procession left the Old Town at 11am and made its way along the seafront to the pier, and then turned towards The Oval, which is where the main stage and entertainment took place from 12 to 8pm. The procession also featured Happy Harold, The Stagecoach "Ride With Pride" bus and a fire appliance from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The glorious sunny weather made the festival site look even more dazzling as hundreds of Pride party goers enjoyed an afternoon and evening of cabaret and music, with two of the highlights being local bands The Coverups and Buddha Triangle.

Natasha Scott, arts and entertainment director at Hastings Pride, said: "It's all about bringing people together, because by bringing people together we can get to know each other, and through getting to know each other, that's when we break down the barriers of ignorance.

"Because it's those barriers of ignorance that all too often lead to hate. So that's why Hastings Pride is a free event, and why we need to be free, because as I say, it's all about bringing people together."

Asked whether the local community are supportive, she said: "Yes, very much so. Next year is our 10th anniversary of Hastings Pride. Since we started, I've seen the community grow, and I've seen the community's confidence grow. People are out and proud now, in a way that I never saw 20 years ago. To see it today is beautiful.”

Talking about the plans for next year’s Pride, she said:” We're going to give ourselves a month's break and then we'll be back on it again. It culminates in one day, but it takes us most of the year to organise. As I said, it's a free event, but it's not free for us to put on. We have a lot of money that we need to raise through funding, sponsorship, donations, and fundraising events. It's not just about celebrating who we are, but it's an opportunity for people to engage with public services, local community support groups, and to make new friends. And that's the beauty of Pride, it is about bringing the community together."

The Mayor of Hastings, Councillor Becca Horn, was there celebrating the day. She said: "Events like Pride are super important to celebrate inclusivity and diversity in our town. Hastings is a very inclusive, welcoming, and tolerant town, and we need to keep it that way. And today is very much a celebration of our LGBTQ+ community and all that they bring to our town."

Helena Dollimore, MP for Hastings and Rye, was also in attendance, soaking up the atmosphere before the procession set off. She said: "Pride is a protest, and as the daughter of a man born in 1948 when it was illegal to be gay who came out subsequently, I know the importance. And as our MP, I'll always continue to stand up for the rights of the LGBT+ community."

This year's Pride Queens were Nikki Bockerglory, Miss Terry Tour, Shar Cooterie and Mary O'Kart. You can visit Hastings Pride's website and view their new Pride digital magazine (e-mag) at https://hastingspride.org.uk/

Photos by Roberts Photographic.

1 . Hastings Pride 2025. Hastings Pride 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts

2 . Hastings Pride 2025. Hastings Pride 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts

3 . Hastings Pride 2025. Hastings Pride 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts