PICTURES: East Sussex schools celebrate exceptional GCSE results

King’s Academy Ringmer said it was celebrating another year of ‘exceptional’ GCSE results – achieving it’s best ever combined English and Maths pass rate at 72%.

The school also saw its students perform well in both English and Maths – 85% of students achieved Grade 4/5 or better in English and 78% in Maths- above the national level.

The school’s Principal, Sian Williams, said: “I am delighted for all of our Year 11 students on their results and wish them every success in the future.

"It is not just about getting the highest grades, it is about personal success and the knowledge that determination and hard work is worth it.

“This is an uplifting occasion for us all and endorses the dedication and commitment of the staff as well as the students to not just their academic outcomes but the well-being of us all as we navigated the challenges of the last three years.”

Students at Beacon Academy also achieved some expectational results.

Abbie Jones, Hannah Robertson, Theo Hall, Abi Nowicki and Annabelle Bentley all achieved achieved 8+ (or equivalent) in all of their subjects.

Headteacher, Anna Robinson, congratulated students on behalf of all of the staff and trustees at Beacon Academy, stating: “I am extremely proud of this inspiring year group and the excellent progress that each of them has made over the past five years with us.

"Despite the huge disruptions, swathed in so many uncertainties that have been faced nationally by outgoing Year 11 and Year 13 students over the past two academic years, and having to complete much of their GCSE course during three national lockdowns, our students have remained calm, mature, receptive and resilient - they have all coped so admirably.”

At Seaford Head School – Harvey Jenkins,Ellen Jones, Olivia Lee and Hayden Roberts secured over 30 Grade 9s between them.

Max Bushell, Nilany Sathiyaseelan and Xing Wu were celebrating, having made the most overall academic progress since starting at the school.

Headteacher Bob Ellis commented: “What this group of young people have achieved is truly amazing; we are extremely proud of all of them. The fact that they have outperformed the last two years when Teacher Assessed Grades were awarded is remarkable.

"These staggering GCSE results and the exceptional A-Level grades that were published last week really highlight how all the members of our community have worked together to overcome the challenges of the last two years.

"I would also like to pay tribute to our amazing staff who have worked so hard to support our students.”

Students at Priory School in Lewes have also achieved some remarkable examination results this summer.

Headteacher Tony Smith commented: “We are delighted to see that so many students have achieved exceptional results in their examinations this summer.

“Given the immense challenges the students have faced these results reflect the commitment, determination and endeavour of the students.

“We are immensely proud of the students as they demonstrated admirable resilience throughout the year. We are grateful to the families who have worked in partnership with the staff and school to ensure that the students maintained their focus and provide stability throughout the year and to the staff who have worked tirelessly to help students achieve their very best."

At Chailey School – over 30% of all GCSE grades being awarded at Grades 9-7, over half of which were Grade 8 and 9.

More than 50% of students achieving a full English Baccalaureate and over 86% of students achieving at least a Grade 4 in English and 80% achieving at least a Grade 4 in Maths.

At Heathfield Community College – Alfie Lovett achieved an impressive ten Grade 9s and a Grade 8. Harry Oxley achieved seven Grade 9s, three Grade 8’s and a Grade 7.

Headteacher Caroline Barlow said: “Life is not all about examination grades but there is no doubt that getting good results opens doors and provides choices for the future.

"It was fantastic to see the students’ hard work has paid off. After the disruption of the last three years they have shown their quality, resilience and potential; we are really proud of them.”

Students at Seahaven Academy in Newhaven are also celebrating today as they collected their GCSE results – after 62% achieved a Grade 4 or above in both English and Maths, with 53% achieving Grade 5 or above in both subjects.

Commenting on students’ achievements, Sarah Pringle, Headteacher at Seahaven Academy, said: “Congratulations to all our students collecting their results today.

"They have worked so hard in such challenging circumstances, as all young people have this year, and I am delighted they have achieved thegrades they deserve. I would like to thank our fabulous staff and all our parents/ carers who have gone above and beyond to support our young people to achieve their very best this year.”

