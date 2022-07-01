PICTURES: East Sussex zoo lets animals try out their tennis skills in Wimbledon-themed activities

Drusillas Zoo in Alfriston treated the animals to a selection of tennis-ball themed events, designed to stimulate and entertain them.

The zoo’s group of colobus monkeys were given a new swing in the shape of a giant tennis ball. Meerkats at the park were able to jump into a new tennis-themed ball pit.

The camels and the armadillos were also invited to join in the Wimbledon-inspired fun.

Zoo section leader Claudia Farley said: “We’re big tennis fans here at the park, and so we thought it was a great excuse to introduce some new activities to our animals.

"We offer them enrichment activities every day, often different puzzles and challenges to find their food, and it helps keep their little minds active and stimulated, and helps encourage them to use natural and instinctive behaviours such as recognising scents, foraging, and solving problems.

“We haven’t introduced these items before so it’s fascinating to observe how different species respond to the same stimulus. We have quite a few youngsters in our group of colobus monkeys, including baby Arlo who is only about seven months old - her and her siblings had an ace time swinging from the ball all morning which was brilliant to watch!

"The meerkats always get stuck into new activities and didn’t want to leave their ball pit once they were in, the camels are super curious and loved investigating the new items”

