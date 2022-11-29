PICTURES: Eastbourne artists hold exhibition and awards
The Society of Eastbourne Artists' held an exhibition and sale of work at the town hall this month.
The society came together for the exhibition on November 19-20 at Eastbourne Town Hall.
Eastbourne Herald Trophy:
Winner - Louise Jones with 'Beachy Head, Storm Brewing'
Highly Commended -
Still Life: Rosemary Drysdale with 'Message of Love'
Portrait: Brenda Lowe with 'Zola
Alan Ward with 'My Favourite Things, John Coltrane'
Animal: Linda Huggair with 'Greyhound'
Landscape: Anne Bolland with 'Staithes'
Abstract: Anne Mondin with 'Tree Line'.
The Mayor’s Challenge Cup:
Winner: Andrew G. Forrest with 'Northern Ardèche at Pailharès'
Runner-Up: Sylvia Huggair with 'The Girl with the Green Eyes'
Highly Commended: Alan Everard with 'The Thames, circa 1910'
The People's Choice Award (voted for by the public):
Winner: Alan Ward with 'My Favourite Things, John Coltrane'
The society’s spring exhibition will be in May 2023 at Eastbourne Town Hall. To find out more go here.