Judges (L-R): Peter Patterson (Newart Gallery, Eastbourne), Jenny West (Gallery North, Hailsham) and landscape artist Christopher Osborne.

PICTURES: Eastbourne artists hold exhibition and awards

The Society of Eastbourne Artists' held an exhibition and sale of work at the town hall this month.

By India Wentworth
4 minutes ago

The society came together for the exhibition on November 19-20 at Eastbourne Town Hall.

Eastbourne Herald Trophy:

Winner - Louise Jones with 'Beachy Head, Storm Brewing'

Highly Commended -

Still Life: Rosemary Drysdale with 'Message of Love'

Portrait: Brenda Lowe with 'Zola

Alan Ward with 'My Favourite Things, John Coltrane'

Animal: Linda Huggair with 'Greyhound'

Landscape: Anne Bolland with 'Staithes'

Abstract: Anne Mondin with 'Tree Line'.

The Mayor’s Challenge Cup:

Winner: Andrew G. Forrest with 'Northern Ardèche at Pailharès'

Runner-Up: Sylvia Huggair with 'The Girl with the Green Eyes'

Highly Commended: Alan Everard with 'The Thames, circa 1910'

The People's Choice Award (voted for by the public):

Winner: Alan Ward with 'My Favourite Things, John Coltrane'

The society’s spring exhibition will be in May 2023 at Eastbourne Town Hall. To find out more go here.

1. Linda Huggair - Highly Commended (Animal), Eastbourne Herald Trophy

-

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Anne Mondin - Highly Commended (Abstract), Eastbourne Herald Trophy

-

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Rosemary Drysdale - Highly Commended (Still Life), Eastbourne Herald Trophy

-

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Rosemary Drysdale with 'Message of Love'

-

Photo: -

Photo Sales
