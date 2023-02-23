PICTURES: Eastbourne theatre group holds event for local charity

A theatre group from Eastbourne has put on a show to raise money for a local charity.

My Theatre Academy (MTA) held the performance for You Raise Me Up (YRMU), a charity that provides emotional and mental health support to families who have lost a young person between the ages of 16-25.

An MTA spokesperson said: “I met members of the YRMU team last year, they told me about the charity and the families that they have helped over the years. It was especially important to me that MTA could help this charity as a close friend of mine lost her son a few years ago in tragic circumstances and so it felt important for us to help.”

The show went ahead at The Birley Centre in Eastbourne College on February 11.

MTA students include those who have performed at The Royal Albert Hall, members of the National Youth Musical Theatre and Performing Arts scholars at Eastbourne College. There was live music, dance performances, and drama too. A total of £1,042 was raised.

The MTA spokesperson said: “This show was one of MTA's best ever which featured performances from many of the MTA cast that could honestly grace any stage. The sense of inclusivity and joy in the performers, ranging in age from 10-80, was plain to see. Standing ovations from the audience are a good sign that they've witnessed something special.”

There was also a performance from the Eastbourne Parkinson’s Choir. The academy's summer show will be in aid of Parkinson’s UK.

A choir spokesperson said: “The choir was as always very well received. No sooner had the last note been sung, everyone in the auditorium stood to give the performers a standing ovation. Everyone was delighted with the way the evening had gone. We will be in the Birley Centre again in July where this time we will be raising much needed funds for the Eastbourne branch of Parkinson’s UK.”

