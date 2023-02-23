Pictures: Eastbourne wastewater treatment plant evacuated as worker thought he smelt gas

A wastewater treatment plant in Eastbourne has been evacuated and emergency service crews have been called after a worker thought they smelt gas, according to Southern Water.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, which asked residents to avoid the area, said it was called at 12.14pm today (Thursday, February 23) to the wastewater treatment centre in Prince William Parade.

A spokesperson from Southern Water explained: “One of our site team working below ground at the Prince William Parade wastewater treatment works in Eastbourne thought he smelt gas. Health and safety are the first priority in these circumstances.

"The site was evacuated and East Sussex Fire and Rescue service [was] called. One of their specialist teams has been called to investigate while police are managing onlookers. Our team member is well and we do not believe there is any risk to customers or the environment.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service said it attended the incident to support the fire service but there were no patients.

1 . The fire service by the wastewater treatment works in Eastbourne The fire service by the wastewater treatment works in Eastbourne. Picture from Antony Meadley Photo: Antony Meadley Photo Sales

