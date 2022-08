Residents and visitors dressed up as pirates as they enjoyed the festivities on Saturday, August 6.

Those attending danced to live music and took part in games.

The ‘pirates’ were also treated to a performance from Cherry Dance.

A spokesperson from the event said: “Some great prizes [were up] to be won including Ninja Warrior UK family passes for our children's colouring competition.”

The event helped raise money for the Eastbourne Bonfire Society and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

