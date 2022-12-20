Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne’s Santa Workshop (Pic by Jon Rigby)

PICTURES: Eastbourne’s Santa Workshop

A woman from Eastbourne held a Santa Workshop of free festive fun at the weekend.

By India Wentworth
15 minutes ago
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 9:24am

Sharon Collins put together the workshop day at Shinewater Sports Centre on Saturday (December 17) featuring an experience with Santa, arts and crafts, gingerbread decorating, and food parcels.

She said: “I’ve been playing Secret Santa with my neighbourhood over the last few years but I wanted to do something bigger this year. Because of the cost of living crisis, I knew families were going to struggle this year and because of Covid, children have had to grow up really quickly. I wanted to do something to help people and make them smile.”

1. Eastbourne’s Santa Workshop (Pic by Jon Rigby)

-

Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

2. Eastbourne’s Santa Workshop - Ellie Carzana with her children (Pic by Jon Rigby)

-

Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

3. Eastbourne’s Santa Workshop - Andy Evans from Eastbourne Area Panel (Pic by Jon Rigby)

-

Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

4. Eastbourne’s Santa Workshop (Pic by Jon Rigby)

-

Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

