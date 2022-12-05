PICTURES: First weekend for Eastbourne’s ice rink
Christmas has arrived in Eastbourne as the ice rink welcomed visitors for its first weekend.
By India Wentworth
4 minutes ago
Updated
5th Dec 2022, 10:29am
Eastbourne’s Lightning Fibre Ice Rink opened last week (December 1). The rink, which can be found next to the Enterprise Shopping Centre, is open until January 8.
Last year the ice rink attracted more than 17,000 visitors.
The site is also home to Winterland, a Christmas market with traders selling food, drink, and gifts.
You can buy tickets for the ice rink online at www.eastbourneicerink.co.uk.
