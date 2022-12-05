Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
-

PICTURES: First weekend for Eastbourne’s ice rink

Christmas has arrived in Eastbourne as the ice rink welcomed visitors for its first weekend.

By India Wentworth
4 minutes ago
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 10:29am

Eastbourne’s Lightning Fibre Ice Rink opened last week (December 1). The rink, which can be found next to the Enterprise Shopping Centre, is open until January 8.

Last year the ice rink attracted more than 17,000 visitors.

The site is also home to Winterland, a Christmas market with traders selling food, drink, and gifts.

You can buy tickets for the ice rink online at www.eastbourneicerink.co.uk.

1. Eastbourne Ice Rink 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

-

Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Photo Sales

2. Eastbourne Ice Rink 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

-

Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Photo Sales

3. Eastbourne Ice Rink 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

-

Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Photo Sales

4. Eastbourne Ice Rink 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

-

Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3