Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Pictures: Floods batter Bognor Regis

Parts of Bognor Regis were submerged underwater this week as heavy rains and gale force winds battered the town.

By Connor Gormley
4 minutes ago

As water levels in the Aldingbourne Rife, fields around Shripney Road, the A259, the Rowan Park Car Park and the Lakeside Caravan Center were flooded.

Tesco’s car park was also flooded, although this is an intended outcome of Arun District Council’s flood mitigation strategy, and the government has warned motorists to stay away from roads vulnerable to flooding.

See our pictures below.

Read more

Residents suggest dredging the Aldingbourne Rife as floods batter Bognor Regis

1. Floods in Bognor Regis

Flooding in the Bersted Brooks

Photo: Connor Gormley

Photo Sales

2. Flooding in the Tesco car park

Floods in the Tesco car park

Photo: Connor Gormley

Photo Sales

3. Flooding in the Bersted Brooks

Flooding in the Bersted Brooks

Photo: Connor Gormley

Photo Sales

4. Flooding in Bognor Regis, near Shripney Lane

Flooding near Shripney Lane

Photo: Connor Gormley

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
TescoA259ResidentsArun District Council