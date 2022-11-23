Pictures: Floods batter Bognor Regis
Parts of Bognor Regis were submerged underwater this week as heavy rains and gale force winds battered the town.
By Connor Gormley
4 minutes ago
As water levels in the Aldingbourne Rife, fields around Shripney Road, the A259, the Rowan Park Car Park and the Lakeside Caravan Center were flooded.
Tesco’s car park was also flooded, although this is an intended outcome of Arun District Council’s flood mitigation strategy, and the government has warned motorists to stay away from roads vulnerable to flooding.
See our pictures below.
Read more
Page 1 of 2