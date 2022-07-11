Pictures: Fun in the sun as Felpham's village fete makes emphatic return

Organisers of the Felpham Village Fete threw off the shackles of a two-year hiatus on Saturday (July 9) , staging an emphatic return at The Old Rectory Gardens.

By Connor Gormley
Monday, 11th July 2022, 2:09 pm

Featuring live music, a beer tent, a BBQ, arts and crafts stalls, stands organised by a variety of local businesses, children’s games and a much-anticipated teddy bear parade, the fete had something for everyone and organiser Pamela Cosgrove said she was delighted at the turnout.

"We've had so many compliments and all stallholders said they had an exceptional day, many actually sold out of products,” she said.

“Our Event's Team led by Pauline Harris and myself were thrilled with such a successful day. and would like to thank all the lovely volunteers who helped to ensure everything ran smoothly. Felpham has a great Community Spirit.”

In honour of the Queen’s Jubilee, this year’s fete adopted an appropriately royal theme – which was reflected in the day’s entertainment. Joining a Caribbean steel band and sea shanty group The Duck Pond Sailors, was vintage trio The Silhouette Show, who performed classic tunes from the jubilee period right up to the present day.

1. Face-painting organised by My Sister's House

Face painting organised by My Sisters' House. Photo by Tony Lord

Photo: Tony Lord

2. Ross Fisher with Nick Gibb MP

Nick Gibb MP with Ross Fisher, who is sailing around the Isle of Wight

Photo: Tony Lord

3. The fete BBQ

Hot dogs, burgers and more were available at the village fete BBQ. Photo: Tony Lord

Photo: Tony Lord

4. Child's play

There was fun and games aplenty on Saturday. Photo: Tony Lord

Photo: Tony Lord

