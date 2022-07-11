Pictures: Fun in the sun as Felpham's village fete makes emphatic return

Featuring live music, a beer tent, a BBQ, arts and crafts stalls, stands organised by a variety of local businesses, children’s games and a much-anticipated teddy bear parade, the fete had something for everyone and organiser Pamela Cosgrove said she was delighted at the turnout.
"We've had so many compliments and all stallholders said they had an exceptional day, many actually sold out of products,” she said.
“Our Event's Team led by Pauline Harris and myself were thrilled with such a successful day. and would like to thank all the lovely volunteers who helped to ensure everything ran smoothly. Felpham has a great Community Spirit.”
In honour of the Queen’s Jubilee, this year’s fete adopted an appropriately royal theme – which was reflected in the day’s entertainment. Joining a Caribbean steel band and sea shanty group The Duck Pond Sailors, was vintage trio The Silhouette Show, who performed classic tunes from the jubilee period right up to the present day.