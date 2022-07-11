Pictures: Fun in the sun as Felpham's village fete makes emphatic return

Featuring live music, a beer tent, a BBQ, arts and crafts stalls, stands organised by a variety of local businesses, children’s games and a much-anticipated teddy bear parade, the fete had something for everyone and organiser Pamela Cosgrove said she was delighted at the turnout.

"We've had so many compliments and all stallholders said they had an exceptional day, many actually sold out of products,” she said.

“Our Event's Team led by Pauline Harris and myself were thrilled with such a successful day. and would like to thank all the lovely volunteers who helped to ensure everything ran smoothly. Felpham has a great Community Spirit.”

In honour of the Queen’s Jubilee, this year’s fete adopted an appropriately royal theme – which was reflected in the day’s entertainment. Joining a Caribbean steel band and sea shanty group The Duck Pond Sailors, was vintage trio The Silhouette Show, who performed classic tunes from the jubilee period right up to the present day.

Read more

1. Face-painting organised by My Sister's House Face painting organised by My Sisters' House. Photo by Tony Lord Photo: Tony Lord Photo Sales

2. Ross Fisher with Nick Gibb MP Nick Gibb MP with Ross Fisher, who is sailing around the Isle of Wight Photo: Tony Lord Photo Sales

3. The fete BBQ Hot dogs, burgers and more were available at the village fete BBQ. Photo: Tony Lord Photo: Tony Lord Photo Sales

4. Child's play There was fun and games aplenty on Saturday. Photo: Tony Lord Photo: Tony Lord Photo Sales