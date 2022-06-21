Pictures: fun in the sun at Hotham Park as Rotary Club event takes place

Organised by the Bognor Regis Rotary Club and the Bognor Regis Lion’s Club, Saturday's event featured more than 40 stalls, a food area and a variety of games and activities for kids of all ages.
Among the food on offer was sushi, Thai tasting, a gourmet grill and stalls for tea, cakes and hot drinks like tea and coffee.
Live music was also a big part of the day, with performances from a variety of local acts, including vocalist Helena Mace, the Arabesque School of Performing Arts and the Arun A Capella group.
"Our thanks to everyone who came and sat on the grass in Hotham Park on Saturday in the sunshine,” a spokesperson for the Bognor Regis Rotary Club said on the group’s Facebook page.
