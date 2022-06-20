Karl Holscher-Ermert, Arthur's brother, said: "He was a lovely, caring kind human he was. He did not deserve this, no one deserves this."

Pictures: Funeral for Peacehaven man killed in fatal police car crash

Hundreds of people paid their respects at Arthur Holscher-Ermert’s funeral this weekend – after he was killed in a collision with a Sussex Police car.

The 27-year-old died between Steyning Avenue and Bramber Avenue on the South Coast Road on Saturday (April 30), when an unmarked police car collided with him, whilst he was on foot.

His funeral service was held at The Downs Crematorium on Saturday (June 18).

Photographer Eddie Mitchell was there to take photos of the procession and service….

Arthur Holscher-Ermert funeral Downs Crem Bear Rd Brighton - killed by police car in peachaven

Arthur Holscher-Ermert died on the A259 South Coast Road at Peacehaven at around 11:10pm on Saturday (April 30), when an unmarked police car was involved in a collision with the 27-year-old man, who was on foot.

Arthur Holscher-Ermert funeral

Arthur's funeral service was held at The Downs Crematorium on Saturday (June 18).

Arthur Holscher-Ermert funeral

The funeral procession commenced at 10am in Peacehaven via the scene of Arthur’s death between Steyning Avenue and Bramber Avenue on the South Coast Road

Arthur Holscher-Ermert funeral

Family, friends and members of the public laid flowers in his memory.

