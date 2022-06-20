The 27-year-old died between Steyning Avenue and Bramber Avenue on the South Coast Road on Saturday (April 30), when an unmarked police car collided with him, whilst he was on foot.
Photographer Eddie Mitchell was there to take photos of the procession and service….
Arthur Holscher-Ermert died on the A259 South Coast Road at Peacehaven at around 11:10pm on Saturday (April 30), when an unmarked police car was involved in a collision with the 27-year-old man, who was on foot.
Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
Arthur's funeral service was held at The Downs Crematorium on Saturday (June 18).
Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
The funeral procession commenced at 10am in Peacehaven via the scene of Arthur’s death between Steyning Avenue and Bramber Avenue on the South Coast Road
Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
Family, friends and members of the public laid flowers in his memory.
Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL