1. Arthur Holscher-Ermert funeral Downs Crem Bear Rd Brighton - killed by police car in peachaven

Arthur Holscher-Ermert died on the A259 South Coast Road at Peacehaven at around 11:10pm on Saturday (April 30), when an unmarked police car was involved in a collision with the 27-year-old man, who was on foot.

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL