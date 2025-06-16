PICTURES: Hastings Comic Con "Britain’s biggest Doctor Who gathering in 2025"

Organised by the Guildhall Trust, the producers of the well-established and popular Portsmouth Comic Con, the two-day event in Hastings was full of activities and attractions for grown-up geeks and kids of all ages, and, because it was so successful, it will return in 2026.

One of the highlights was the appearances of Sylvester McCoy, the seventh Doctor Who, Peter Davison, best known for his tenure as the fifth Doctor (appeared on June 14 only), Colin Baker, who was universally loved as the flamboyant sixth incarnation of The Doctor (appeared June 15 only), and Nicola Bryant, who played Peri Brown, companion to both the fifth and sixth Doctors. These iconic stars offered exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities and autograph sessions to the Con's visitors.

Nadine Passley, venue director, said: "We couldn't be happier with how everything has gone this weekend at our first Comic Con. There has been so much for people to enjoy. Everything from the panel discussions, interactive workshops, celebrity guests, Star Wars and Ghostbusters exhibitions have all been brilliant. People have put so much effort into their costumes, and the cosplay parades have been one of the highlights. It has been so special to see everyone having such a fun time, and we can't wait to host it all again next year."

Actor Sophia Myles, best known for her roles as Lady Penelope in Thunderbirds, Erika in Underworld, and Madame de Pompadour in the Doctor Who episode "The Girl in the Fireplace", also made a special appearance and posed for photographs and signed fans' autographs, and Sussex Cosplay Alliance encouraged cosplay enthusiasts to join in the daily children's and adult parades.

Event producer Curt Hill added: "I feel a sense of pride in bringing The Guildhall Trust's successful Portsmouth event to Hastings. We wanted to create an inclusive, safe space for all fans to have fun. The area is known for being very creative and artistic, and we already knew that people like an occasion to dress up for. The cosplay costumes were out of this world on both days."

With traders, workshops, panels and games, the inaugural Hastings Comic Con offered visitors a wealth of activities to enjoy, including Jon Campling, a Death Eater in the final Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, who provided a wand battle workshop.

Nick Coles, events director for The Guildhall Trust, said: "Comic Con is a celebration of creativity, inclusivity, and community. It provides a space where fans can connect, express themselves, and find inspiration among like-minded individuals. Seeing the joy and excitement on attendees' faces as they connect with their favourite characters, artists, and fellow fans is incredibly fulfilling.

"As an organisation, we are driven to curate events that captivate and entertain audiences and inspire people to engage with the creative economy. Following the popular Games Fest event held in January, we are delighted to follow this with the first Hastings Comic Con and continue to broaden what we offer for the community at the White Rock."

Hastings Comic Con will return in 2026. To keep up to date with what's on at the White Rock, visit https://whiterocktheatre.org.uk/

Hastings Comic Con on June 14 2025. L-R: Actors Peter Davison, the fifth Doctor Who, and Sylvester McCoy, the seventh Doctor Who. Photo: Justin L

Hastings Comic Con on June 14 2025. L-R: Actors Peter Davison, the fifth Doctor Who; Nicola Bryant, best known for her role as Peri Brown, a companion to both the Fifth and Sixth Doctors, and Sylvester McCoy, the seventh Doctor Who. Photo: Justin L

Hastings Comic Con on June 14 2025. Actor Nicola Bryant (centre), best known for her role as Peri Brown, a companion to both the Fifth and Sixth Doctors. Photo: Justin L

Hastings Comic Con on June 14 2025. Crowds queuing to get in to the first session at 10am. Photo: Justin L