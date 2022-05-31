PICTURES: Highlights of the fantastic Brighton Festival as it comes to an end after a spectacular return for 2022

Thousands of people have enjoyed hundreds of events, performances and installations as the festival returned to a full-scale programme for the since time since 2019.
Within the huge programme – making it England’s largest curated multi-arts festival – there were 150 events, exhibitions and installations; 36 of which were free and 101 performances offered tickets at £10 per less. There were 26 events or installations held outdoors, with 124 taking place indoors across multiple venues and 10 were available online.
Andrew Comben, chief executive of Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival said: “It has been absolutely fantastic to see this year’s Festival return to the scale and ambition for which Brighton Festival is known.
"Our guest co-directors Marwa Al-Sabouni and Tristan Sharps helped inspire a programme of extraordinary richness, built around their chosen theme of Rebuilding, and we‘ve been thrilled to share these experiences with audiences across the city and beyond. Thanks to the ongoing support from funders Brighton & Hove City Council, Arts Council England and DCMS’s Cultural Recovery Fund, along with major sponsors, supporters and our audiences, we remain committed to playing our full role in Rebuilding the confidence and cohesion of communities through arts and culture.”
