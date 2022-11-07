Pictures: House fire in Bognor Regis

The blaze took place on Friday night, at a property in Arun Road, Bognor Regis .A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said teams were called by Sussex Police shortly after 7.30pm on Friday night (November 4):

“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Bognor, Chichester and Selsey to the scene. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were deployed into the property where they found a fire on the first floor, which they extinguished using two high pressure hose reels, two jets and a hydrant. Firefighters remained on scene and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further signs of fire.