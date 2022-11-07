Pictures: House fire in Bognor Regis
Pictures show the devastation caused by a house fire in Bognor Regis over the weekend.
The blaze took place on Friday night, at a property in Arun Road, Bognor Regis.A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said teams were called by Sussex Police shortly after 7.30pm on Friday night (November 4):
“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Bognor, Chichester and Selsey to the scene. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were deployed into the property where they found a fire on the first floor, which they extinguished using two high pressure hose reels, two jets and a hydrant. Firefighters remained on scene and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further signs of fire.
“The last crew left the scene shortly after 11.30pm.
“Firefighters from Bognor Regis Fire Station returned to the scene on Saturday to speak with local residents and provide home fire safety advice.”
See below for images.