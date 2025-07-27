PICTURES: Hundreds attend the Hastings Emergency Services Show

Organised by SECAMB (South East Coast Ambulance Service), the show hosted over 11 emergency service providers, including SECAMB, Fire & Rescue, Sussex Police, SERV, St John Ambulance, the Coastguard and the RNLI, to name a few.

Gareth Hulin, the organiser and Operations Team Leader at SECAMB, said: "The emergency services show at Hastings is an opportunity for all of the emergency services to engage with the public, build awareness of what we do, how we do it, the kit and equipment that's available, the people that are involved in the everyday responses and also the opportunity for some of the lesser-known responders that are available in our community to explain what they do.

"Most people will know the big ones like the coast guard, the ambulance, the fire, the police and the RNLI. They may not know about St John (Ambulance) and the others. A lot of them are voluntary organisations so they rely heavily on donations from members of the public. Obviously, the big challenge for the voluntary organisations is that donations aren't as high as they have been in previous years.

"From a personal point of view, we have our community first responders, who are volunteers, they give up their own time, and they're a charity in their own right, and they respond within their own local community to life-threatening emergencies, to get that defib and start that chain of survival at the earliest possible time. And without donations, they wouldn't be able to continue."

David Cook, a Community First Responder, added: "I've been a member now for two years and it's been very rewarding. It's great to mix with the local community. I see the impact that we can actually make. We don't always manage to get to the jobs before the ambulance crews, but what we can do is make the patients comfortable or give them vital care and treatment."

During the day, Hastings RNLI launched its Shannon class lifeboat on an exercise in front of hundreds of enthusiastic spectators, and visitors got the chance to walk around various stands and to ask questions to the police, ambulance, coast guard and the fire brigade, as well as all of the volunteer services that were in attendance.

Lauren Robinson, from St John Ambulance East Sussex Network, was delighted to be at the event: "We are here giving out first aid information and demonstrations, specifically focusing on our three key topics, which are CPR, bleeding and choking, and that is for all ages. We strongly believe that these events are very beneficial to the public because we can teach them what to do in an emergency, and at the same time we're also raising awareness about how no one should suffer due to lack of first aid."

Hastings Borough Council organised the first Hastings 999 show, with the cooperation of the emergency services, just over 20 years ago at the old coach park, which is now the Stade Open Space area.

