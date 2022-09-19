PICTURES: Kellie-Jay Keen rally in Brighton
Hundreds of people gathered for a rally in Brighton yesterday.
By India Wentworth
Monday, 19th September 2022
Updated
Monday, 19th September 2022, 10:11 am
The rally took place in Victoria Gardens yesterday afternoon (Sunday, September 18).
Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker, is a ‘let women speak’ campaigner. This was part of her ‘Speaker’s Corner tour’ across the country. Lots of police were present.
LGBTQ+ campaigners criticise her views on transgender rights, arguing they are transphobic. There were people there supporting her, as well as others against her.
There are reports of three people being arrested, we have approached Sussex Police for more information.
