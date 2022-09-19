Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Kellie-Jay Keen rally in Brighton (photo from Eddie Mitchell)

PICTURES: Kellie-Jay Keen rally in Brighton

Hundreds of people gathered for a rally in Brighton yesterday.

By India Wentworth
Monday, 19th September 2022, 10:08 am
Updated Monday, 19th September 2022, 10:11 am

The rally took place in Victoria Gardens yesterday afternoon (Sunday, September 18).

Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker, is a ‘let women speak’ campaigner. This was part of her ‘Speaker’s Corner tour’ across the country. Lots of police were present.

LGBTQ+ campaigners criticise her views on transgender rights, arguing they are transphobic. There were people there supporting her, as well as others against her.

There are reports of three people being arrested, we have approached Sussex Police for more information.

1. Kellie-Jay Keen rally in Brighton (photo from Eddie Mitchell)

Kellie-Jay Keen rally in Brighton (photo from Eddie Mitchell)

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

2. Kellie-Jay Keen rally in Brighton (photo from Eddie Mitchell)

Kellie-Jay Keen rally in Brighton (photo from Eddie Mitchell)

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

3. Kellie-Jay Keen rally in Brighton (photo from Eddie Mitchell)

Kellie-Jay Keen rally in Brighton (photo from Eddie Mitchell)

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

4. Kellie-Jay Keen rally in Brighton (photo from Eddie Mitchell)

Kellie-Jay Keen rally in Brighton (photo from Eddie Mitchell)

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales
BrightonLGBTQ+Sussex Police
Next Page
Page 1 of 6