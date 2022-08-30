Pictures: Kids jump for joy as free clown show comes to Bognor Regis

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised as part of the town council’s free ‘Funshine’ events to help keep little ones entertained over the break, the event took place over a number of sessions from 11am to 3pm.

Zak the Clown’s gag-filled show saw him making balloon animals, performing tricks, telling jokes and giving little ones the chance to step onstage and take part in the show directly.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside the clown show, Wednesday’s event also featured storytelling on the Bognor Regis bandstand with Mike O’Leary Hagstone, a professional story teller with 25 years experience and a penchant for spellbinding ghost tales and folk stories.

Funshine days - Zaz the clown entertains the crowds at Hotham Park. Pic Robards SR2208243

Previous ‘Funshine’ events included a circus skills workshop, world ocean day celebrations featuring a sand castle competition, dance classes by the sea, samurai sword lessons and more.

Funshine days - Zaz the clown entertains the crowds at Hotham Park. Pic Robards SR2208243

Funshine days - Zaz the clown entertains the crowds at Hotham Park. Pic Robards SR2208243