PICTURES: Lorry turns over in Seaford leading to mass delays
A ten-tonne lorry carrying tarmac overturned in the middle of the night on the Seaford Road.
By Frankie Elliott
6 hours ago
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 1:43pm
A ten-tonne truck overturned in the middle of the night on the A259 between Seaford and Newhaven.
Sussex Police said they responded to reports of an overturned lorry on Seaford Road, near Bishopstone, at about 7:30pm on Thursday, December 15.
The road was closed for several hours while East Sussex Highways Agency workers cleared debris from the scene and the vehicle was recovered.
The incident lead severe delays on the road this morning, with drivers being delayed by up to 16 minutes on their journeys.
A ten-tonne truck overturned in the middle of the night on the A259 between Seaford and Newhaven. A ten-tonne truck overturned in the middle of the night on the A259 between Seaford and Newhaven. A ten-tonne truck overturned in the middle of the night on the A259 between Seaford and Newhaven. A ten-tonne truck overturned in the middle of the night on the A259 between Seaford and Newhaven. A ten-tonne truck overturned in the middle of the night on the A259 between Seaford and Newhaven. A ten-tonne truck overturned in the middle of the night on the A259 between Seaford and Newhaven.