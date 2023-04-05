Pictures: Military Chinooks spotted over Brighton

Military Chinooks were spotted over Brighton earlier today (Wednesday, April 5).
At around 2pm SussexWorld received pictures of the helicopters over the seaside city.
The Ministry of Defence has been contacted for more information.
