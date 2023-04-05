Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
1 hour ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
2 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
2 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
5 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
8 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested

Pictures: Military Chinooks spotted over Brighton

Military Chinooks were spotted over Brighton earlier today (Wednesday, April 5).

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 17:14 BST

At around 2pm SussexWorld received pictures of the helicopters over the seaside city.

The Ministry of Defence has been contacted for more information.

Military Chinooks spotted over Brighton

1. Military Chinooks spotted over Brighton

Military Chinooks spotted over Brighton Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Military Chinooks spotted over Brighton

2. Military Chinooks spotted over Brighton

Military Chinooks spotted over Brighton Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Military Chinooks spotted over Brighton

3. Military Chinooks spotted over Brighton

Military Chinooks spotted over Brighton Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Military Chinooks spotted over Brighton

4. Military Chinooks spotted over Brighton

Military Chinooks spotted over Brighton Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Brighton