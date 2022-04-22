A police spokesperson said there was a two-car collision around 6.45pm on the A258 Brighton Road in Shoreham.
They added: “The road was closed for a short time while officers attended the scene. Only minor injuries were sustained.”
Collision on the A259 Brighton Road just before Shoreham's Norfolk Bridge yesterday evening