Pictures: Minor injuries sustained in Shoreham collision

Sussex Police attended a collision in Shoreham on Thursday evening (April 21).

By Lauren Oakley
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 5:11 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd April 2022, 5:59 pm

A police spokesperson said there was a two-car collision around 6.45pm on the A258 Brighton Road in Shoreham.

They added: “The road was closed for a short time while officers attended the scene. Only minor injuries were sustained.”

Collision on the A259 Brighton Road just before Shoreham's Norfolk Bridge yesterday evening

