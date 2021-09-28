Pictures of Tide Mills Project: Deserted village brought back to life for popular event

The project is presented by LYT Productions, a community not-for-profit organisation that offers production services to community events and festivals, as well as running its own original cultural, music and heritage projects.

It is backed by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Arts Council England and the South Downs National Park Authority, with support from Sussex Community Foundation and Cheesmur.

It all takes place in the deserted remains of Tide Mills village, which flourished in the early 1800s and was abandoned in 1940. The Tide Mills are now part of an atmospheric coastal stretch – a designated Local Wildlife Site in the South Downs National Park - at Bishopstone, between Seaford and Newhaven. The unique Tide Mills village was built to house families of workers at the important tide mill, constructed 1761-8