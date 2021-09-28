Actors in costume on the Community Garden at Tide Mills (Photo: Alex Franklin Photography)

Pictures of Tide Mills Project: Deserted village brought back to life for popular event

The Tide Mills Project has seen visitors flock to its celebratory week (September 20 to 26) to learn about the unique, diverse history of the site and enjoy the creative exhibits.

By Juliet Mead
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 10:49 am

The project is presented by LYT Productions, a community not-for-profit organisation that offers production services to community events and festivals, as well as running its own original cultural, music and heritage projects.

It is backed by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Arts Council England and the South Downs National Park Authority, with support from Sussex Community Foundation and Cheesmur.

It all takes place in the deserted remains of Tide Mills village, which flourished in the early 1800s and was abandoned in 1940. The Tide Mills are now part of an atmospheric coastal stretch – a designated Local Wildlife Site in the South Downs National Park - at Bishopstone, between Seaford and Newhaven. The unique Tide Mills village was built to house families of workers at the important tide mill, constructed 1761-8

The Sarlick, sculptural piece by Kittie Kipper, created from thousands of circle weavings made by local school children and community members from ghost net, collected through beach cleans on Seaford beach (Photo: Alex Franklin Photography)

Actors portraying the Stationmaster and his son performing on the set of the Stationmaster’s cottage, created by scenic artist Romy Loughman and illustrator Rachel Cunningham (Photo: Rachel Cunningham)

‘Listening Sleepers’ installation by sculptor Christian Funnell and sound artist Hal Wheeler, in collaboration with Chailey Heritage, with actors dressed as nurses on the site of Chailey Heritage Marine Hospital. (Photo: Alex Franklin Photography)

‘Listening Sleepers’ installation by sculptor Christian Funnell and sound artist Hal Wheeler, in collaboration with Chailey Heritage, with actors dressed as nurses on the site of Chailey Heritage Marine Hospital. (Photo: Alex Franklin Photography)

