Pictures: Road closed in Brighton after man falls through third-floor window

Emergency services were called to a Brighton housing development after a man fell through a third-floor window.

By Frankie Elliott
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 2:43 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 2:58 pm

Sussex Police said they were called to a flat in Russell Mews, Brighton, at around 7:05am on Tuesday, July 5 – after reports that a man had fallen from a third-floor window.

There has been no update on the condition of the man who fell.

Three police cars and an ambulance were in attendance and the road was closed off, but has now reopened.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency Services were called at around 7.05am on Tuesday 5th July to reports that a man had fallen from a third-floor window of a flat in Russell Mews, Brighton.

"The road, which was closed earlier, has now re-opened.”

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

