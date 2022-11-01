PICTURES: ‘Scream for Halloween’ variety show in Eastbourne

Vocalize is a community singing group and invites other performers to join them in raising money for local charities. On Sunday (October 30) they put together a variety show called ‘Scream for Halloween’ which included singers, comedians, and an illusionist. The show was held at the Kings Arms pub in Seaside and raised money for WRAS and Unique Pets of Eastbourne .

Wanda Kent, speaking on behalf of Vocalize, said: “The feedback was amazing everyone had a wonderful time and were very pleased with all the entertainment and the comperes JoJo and Nicki who did an excellent job too. We all run it together as a group. We are not a registered group as such but hoping to expand into something more solid.”