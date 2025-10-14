An Eastbourne footbridge has been covered in a protective wrapping while repairs are carried out.

East Sussex Highways said progress was being made at the Langney Rise Footbridge.
They added: "A full scaffold is in place to safely clean and re-paint the structure, and it’s been wrapped to reduce the environmental impact when grit-blasting and painting.
"So far, historic rust has been removed and primer applied, with steel repairs ongoing.
"Next steps include the footway across the bridge being painted with an anti-skid paint to ensure pedestrian safety.
"Once completed, the bridge will proudly shine in Eastbourne Blue.
"Completion is on track for Friday 31 October - just in time for Halloween!"
