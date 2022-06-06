PICTURES: Selsey celebrates the Queen's Jubilee

Entertainment, games and stalls were organised in the town yesterday (Sunday, June 5) as well as a dog show to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.
A number of local residents also held their own garden and street parties with an abundance of Union Jacks to be found.
1. In party mood celebrating The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, (l-r) Richard Harringley, Beverley Harringley, Jo Byne and Dave Byne at Selsey Fair (SCC)
Photo: CHRIS HATTON PHOTOGRAPHY
2. BBQs one of the many events held by residents at Manor Farm Close Selsey as part of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Photo: CHRIS HATTON PHOTOGRAPHY
3. Pizza making one of the many events held by residents at Manor Farm Close Selsey as part of The Queen's
Photo: CHRIS HATTON PHOTOGRAPHY
4. Lady's sack race one of the many events held by residents at Manor Farm Close Selsey as part of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Photo: CHRIS HATTON PHOTOGRAPHY