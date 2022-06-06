Children from the Manor Farm Close estate after taking part in an egg and spoon (golf ball), race, as part of a day of games and bbqs held in Selsey.

PICTURES: Selsey celebrates the Queen's Jubilee

Fantastic Jubilee celebrations were had in Selsey as residents gathered together for a fantastic community event in the High Street and on the recreation ground.

By Kelly Brown
Monday, 6th June 2022, 1:22 pm

Entertainment, games and stalls were organised in the town yesterday (Sunday, June 5) as well as a dog show to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.

A number of local residents also held their own garden and street parties with an abundance of Union Jacks to be found.

1. In party mood celebrating The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, (l-r) Richard Harringley, Beverley Harringley, Jo Byne and Dave Byne at Selsey Fair (SCC)

Photo: CHRIS HATTON PHOTOGRAPHY

2. BBQs one of the many events held by residents at Manor Farm Close Selsey as part of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Photo: CHRIS HATTON PHOTOGRAPHY

3. Pizza making one of the many events held by residents at Manor Farm Close Selsey as part of The Queen's

Photo: CHRIS HATTON PHOTOGRAPHY

4. Lady's sack race one of the many events held by residents at Manor Farm Close Selsey as part of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Photo: CHRIS HATTON PHOTOGRAPHY

