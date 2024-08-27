Pictures show devastation caused by flat fire in Worthing waterfront property

Fire and Rescue teams from several nearby stations, as well as two aerial ladder teams, were scrambled to the blaze, in Goring-By-Sea, at 1.48am on Monday, where they evacuated the building and fought to contain the fire.

One person was rescued from the building itself, no casualties were reported and residents were advised to keep their doors and window shut to block out the smoke.

After the fire, Sussex Police officers arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in custody at this time. A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “"Enquiries are ongoing, alongside the fire service, into the full circumstances. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 87 of 26/08.”

