The pictures show a lorry, which early reports say caught light at just before 6pm yesterday (April 19) , burned to a crisp on the side of a road in Halnaker.

The front half of the vehicle is entirely destroyed, with parts of the internal wiring exposed, and the metal warped almost beyond recognition.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 5.49pm on Wednesday we were called to reports of a lorry fire on Thicket Lane near Eartham.“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Chichester and Bognor Regis to the scene. Upon arrival crews found a recovery lorry well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly brought the fire under control using one high pressure hose reel. Fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this fire, which is believed to have begun accidentally.