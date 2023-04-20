Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
6 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
7 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
7 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
8 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
8 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Pictures show dramatic aftermath of lorry fire in Halnaker

Pictures sent to Sussex World show the dramatic aftermath of a lorry fire which took place in Halnaker yesterday evening (April 19).

By Connor Gormley
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

The pictures show a lorry, which early reports say caught light at just before 6pm yesterday (April 19) , burned to a crisp on the side of a road in Halnaker.

The front half of the vehicle is entirely destroyed, with parts of the internal wiring exposed, and the metal warped almost beyond recognition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 5.49pm on Wednesday we were called to reports of a lorry fire on Thicket Lane near Eartham.“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Chichester and Bognor Regis to the scene. Upon arrival crews found a recovery lorry well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly brought the fire under control using one high pressure hose reel. Fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this fire, which is believed to have begun accidentally.

Most Popular
The dramatic aftermath of a lorry fire in HalnakerThe dramatic aftermath of a lorry fire in Halnaker
The dramatic aftermath of a lorry fire in Halnaker

Read more

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Removal men clear out Chichester pub

The aftermath of a lorry fire in Halnaker yesterday (April 19). Photo: Eddie MitchellThe aftermath of a lorry fire in Halnaker yesterday (April 19). Photo: Eddie Mitchell
The aftermath of a lorry fire in Halnaker yesterday (April 19). Photo: Eddie Mitchell