The roadworks, which involve temporary traffic signals, have been taking place on Chichester Road – a major route into Chichester – since November 20, and are due to end at midnight tonight, according to Causeway.one network.

Authorised by West Sussex County Council, they are maintenance and repair works being carried out by SGN, which manages natural and green gas distribution in Scotland and across the South of England. The latest information on Causeway.one network confirms that delays in the area are ‘likely’.