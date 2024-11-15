Pictures show traffic chaos in Bognor Regis as gas works continue

Kicking off on November 11 and expected to continue until the end of the month, the work sees gas distribution company SGN replacing the gas main on Upper Bognor Road, between the junctions of Felpham Way and High Street, leading to closures,

The work involves the replacement of old metal gas pipes with new plastic pipe, in order to continue to provide residents with a safe, efficient gas supply.

As well as the gas main replacement work itself, the pictures show traffic queuing around nearby roads and roundabouts. SGN has made clear it is aware of the disruption, and has thanked motorists for their patience.

"Due to the location of the gas main in the road, for everyone’s safety temporary traffic lights will be required around our work area. We appreciate these lights will be disruptive for local travel and road users, to help minimise this impact and keep the traffic flowing, we’ll be manning these lights from 7am to 7pm 7 days a week,” a spokesperson for SGN said.

"Bus stop suspensions will be required – we’d advise passengers to contact their service provider for the latest update/changes to service. Our engineers are committed to completing these works as quickly and as safely as possible. We’re sorry for the inconvenience these works may cause and thank you for your patience and understanding.”

