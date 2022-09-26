Pictures: Southdowns Music Festival brings music and merriment to Bognor

Once known as the Southdowns Folk Festival, the newly rebranded Southdowns Music Festival changed its name this year to reflect, according to chairman Roger Nash, ‘the growing range and diversity of music and dance on offer.’

This year’s event, which took place from September 22 to 25, made that diversity clearer than ever. With performances from groups like The Jigantics, The Men They Couldn’t Hang, The Leylines, and more, this year’s festival had no want for stellar acts.

But it wasn’t just about the performers. As always, this year’s festival was full of opportunities for members of the public to try their hand at making music. Free workshops and sessions across both music and dance meant community engagement was a big focus of this year’s festival, while a range of public performances gave everyone a chance to get in on the fun.

Read on for all of our best photos, taken by Steve Robards, Neil Cooper and Lyn Philips.

1. 3B4A3688.jpg Southdowns Music Festival. Photo by Neil Cooper

2. 3B4A3716.jpg Southdowns Music Festival. Photo by Neil Cooper

3. 3B4A3774.jpg Southdowns Music Festival. Photo by Neil Cooper

4. 3B4A3776.jpg Southdowns Music Festival. Photo by Neil Cooper.