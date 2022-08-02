PICTURES: Sussex artists feature at Contemporary Craft Fair near Hailsham

The Contemporary Craft Fair returned to Michelham Priory House and Gardens this weekend (July 30-31) as artisans and expert makers from The Sussex Guild gave masterclasses.

The grounds at the heritage site were transformed as makers filled the lawns with stalls and demonstrated their skills in crafts such as woodturning, embroidery, quilting, pottery and jewellery making.

Cared for by The Sussex Archaeological Society, the site and its gardens are surrounded by the largest medieval moat in the country, according to Sussex Past.

The Sussex Archaeological Society has a busy calendar of events over the school holidays and is offering family days out.

Families can take part in drop-in activities with a different theme every Wednesday at Michelham Priory, from wildlife fun to archaeology.

Sessions are included in the cost of admission, which start at £11 for an adult and £5.50 for a child.

‘Medieval Monday’ sessions are running every week at Lewes Castle and Museum, where children can dress up in the armour, battle dragons and take part in games and crafts from 11am-1pm, with archaeology-themed activities every Thursday.

Down the hill at Anne of Cleves House, activities on ‘Tudor Tuesdays’ include spinning, sewing, crafts and games in the property’s Tudor garden between 1pm-4pm.

All activities are included in the cost of admission, which start at £8 for an adult and £4 for a child at Lewes Castle, and £6 for an adult and £3.50 for a child at Anne of Cleves House.

