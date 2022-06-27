Pictures: Sussex dance school which taught stars of the stage and screen celebrates its 65th anniversary

The Drusilla Duffilll Theatre School in Burgess Hill is celebrating its 65th anniversary

The Drusilla Duffill Theatre School, based in Burgess Hill, will hold a celebrated performance called ‘Footnotes’ on July 2 and 3, featuring 150 of its current dance students aged between 3 to 19.

The show’s title refers to the opportunities the school has given to thousands of children over the last half-century, with many alumni later attending the Royal Ballet School and enjoying luminous careers on stage, screen, and at various Ballet companies.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 1957 by Drusilla Duffill, the school has tripled in size over the past six decades and has become a real family affair.

The Drusilla Duffilll Theatre School in Burgess Hill is celebrating its 65th anniversary

Drusilla’s husband Michael helps with day-to-day operations while her daughter Vikki has served as Principal since 1999. Her sister Lucy is an experienced ‘Running Wardrobe Manager' who will be responsible for the design of all the outfits for the ‘Footnotes’ spectacular. Eldest daughter Katy has worked in the dance and entertainment business abroad for decades but takes a great interest in the family business and returns for annual productions.

Commenting on the school’s long-running history, Drusilla said: "The last 65 years have flown by. When I see some of the girls and boys who have passed through our doors, I really start to realise just how long it has been. As Artistic Director, I’m incredibly proud of our history, our achievements, and also our undoubted future in encouraging young people to dance.”

Principal Vikki says: “We’re really excited to welcome our alumni back for this dance extravaganza. We hope many will come and experience our dance spectacular. There will be something for everyone, including colourful vibrant costumes and an abundance of rhythm and musical notes.”

Tickets are now on sale from www.hawth.co.uk or call the book office 01293 553636.

The Drusilla Duffilll Theatre School in Burgess Hill is celebrating its 65th anniversary

The Drusilla Duffilll Theatre School in Burgess Hill is celebrating its 65th anniversary

The Drusilla Duffilll Theatre School in Burgess Hill is celebrating its 65th anniversary

The Drusilla Duffilll Theatre School in Burgess Hill is celebrating its 65th anniversary

The Drusilla Duffilll Theatre School in Burgess Hill is celebrating its 65th anniversary