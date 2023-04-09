Pictures: Tourists flock to Brighton beach for Easter weekend as sun shines

Tourists, residents and visitors flocked to Brighton beach yesterday (April 08) to make the most of the Bank Holiday sun.

With bright, clear skies and temperatures of up to 12°C, it’s easy to see why so many flocked to the seaside – even if many of them had to bring a jumper or jacket along.

Similar forecasts have been made for today (April 09), with some experts suggesting today could be the hottest of the year so far, with UK temperatures outstripping those in Santorini, Mykonos and Crete. That is, at least, until bouts of rain sweep through the country in the days to come.

So, to celebrate the sun while it lasts, here are some pictures of residents making the most of the fine weather.

