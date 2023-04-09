Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs
BUSY EASTER 2023 WEEKEND ON BRIGHTON BEACH BUSY EASTER 2023 WEEKEND ON BRIGHTON BEACH
BUSY EASTER 2023 WEEKEND ON BRIGHTON BEACH

Pictures: Tourists flock to Brighton beach for Easter weekend as sun shines

Tourists, residents and visitors flocked to Brighton beach yesterday (April 08) to make the most of the Bank Holiday sun.

By Connor Gormley
Published 9th Apr 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 12:36 BST

With bright, clear skies and temperatures of up to 12°C, it’s easy to see why so many flocked to the seaside – even if many of them had to bring a jumper or jacket along.

Similar forecasts have been made for today (April 09), with some experts suggesting today could be the hottest of the year so far, with UK temperatures outstripping those in Santorini, Mykonos and Crete. That is, at least, until bouts of rain sweep through the country in the days to come.

So, to celebrate the sun while it lasts, here are some pictures of residents making the most of the fine weather.

Read more

Secret Sussex stations your network train will never stop at

BUSY EASTER 2023 WEEKEND ON BRIGHTON BEACH

1. BUSY EASTER 2023 WEEKEND ON BRIGHTON BEACH

BUSY EASTER 2023 WEEKEND ON BRIGHTON BEACH Photo: Eddie Mitchell

BUSY EASTER 2023 WEEKEND ON BRIGHTON BEACH

2. BUSY EASTER 2023 WEEKEND ON BRIGHTON BEACH

BUSY EASTER 2023 WEEKEND ON BRIGHTON BEACH Photo: Eddie Mitchell

BUSY EASTER 2023 WEEKEND ON BRIGHTON BEACH

3. BUSY EASTER 2023 WEEKEND ON BRIGHTON BEACH

BUSY EASTER 2023 WEEKEND ON BRIGHTON BEACH Photo: Eddie Mitchell

BUSY EASTER 2023 WEEKEND ON BRIGHTON BEACH

4. BUSY EASTER 2023 WEEKEND ON BRIGHTON BEACH

BUSY EASTER 2023 WEEKEND ON BRIGHTON BEACH Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Home
Page 1 of 1
BrightonSussex