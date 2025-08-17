Pictures: Town celebrates Bexhill Day

Bexhill Day first started in 1917 and was reinstated in 2021 by Bexhill Town Council, who say that the day is a chance for local charities and organisations to come together and engage with residents, and to showcase the best of Bexhill. There was even three flypasts of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Avro Lancaster during the afternoon.

The Mayor of Bexhill, Councillor Paul Wilson, launched the event at 10am and was delighted to be involved. He said: "Bexhill Day was started in 1917 and recreated the Bexhill Trust, which was to help people in poverty. It's had some quieter years, let's say. It was regenerated a few years ago, and Bexhill Town Council have taken it on board and we use it now as a health and wellbeing experience for people. It brings all of Bexhill together.

"There are all sorts of fundraising going on here, mainly run by volunteers, which is what keeps Bexhill ticking over. Without volunteers, Bexhill wouldn't be half the town that it is now. It's really important that these sorts of events carry on because if they don't, our history of the town will be forgotten. I'm really behind supporting anything that remembers the past, but I also look to the future as well.

"From a mayor's perspective, this is my second year. Last year was really quite awe-inspiring, and this year I'm hoping it's going to be better, even better, because I enjoy doing what I do as a mayor. I put so much time and effort into it, hours after hours each week, to try and bring everything together in Bexhill and to make it an even better town than what it currently is."

Stella Brennan-Wright, who owns The Old Bathing Station Kiosk, was there with her tombola stall raising money for Macmillan nurses and St Michael's Hospice. She said: "Sadly, I've known a lot of people who have passed due to cancer, so I want to raise money for the cancer charities. Macmillan nurses and St Michael's Hospice are so lovely. They were lovely to my nan and my uncle. Hopefully, we'll be able to donate a nice bit of money to help."

Councillor Abul Azad, Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council, was also in attendance and enjoyed meeting all of the organisations there and showed his support. He said: "Today I have the privilege of attending Bexhill Day 2025. It’s a fantastic day celebrating the very best of our town, with so many charities, organisations and community groups taking part. My sincere thanks to the Mayor of Bexhill, Councillor Paul Wilson, for his leadership and warm hospitality, and to every volunteer, supporter and participant who has made the day such a success. Bexhill truly shone today. It is a wonderful example of our community spirit, compassion and pride."

1 . Bexhill Day Bexhill Day 2025 on August 16. The Mayor of Bexhill, Councillor Paul Wilson, and Councillor Abul Azad, Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council, with some of the Bexhill Primary Care Network team. Photo: Justin L

2 . Bexhill Day Bexhill Day 2025 on August 16. Stella Brennan-Wright and the team at The Old Bathing Station Kiosk. Photo: Justin L

3 . Bexhill Day Bexhill Day 2025. Flypast of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Avro Lancaster. Photo by Brian Bailey taken from the De La Warr Pavilion. Photo: Brian Bailey