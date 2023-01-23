PICTURES: Tudor Wassail in Hailsham
Michelham Priory House and Gardens hosted a Traditional Tudor Wassail on Saturday (January 21) for dancing, music, and food.
By India Wentworth
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 12:05pm
Wassailing is an annual tradition to bless orchards to ensure a good harvest for the year to come. The celebrations involve music, song, dancing and a recognition of what orchards give to us. It was common across Sussex 500 years ago.
The event was led by traditional experts with entertainment from Brighton Folk Choir, Blackpowder Morris and Gallyard Tudor Dancers.
