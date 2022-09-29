Edit Account-Sign Out
PICTURES: Unveiling of the UK's first public sculpture of Pablo Picasso in East Sussex

The first ever public sculpture of Pablo Picasso was unveiled in Chiddingly last Friday (September 23).

By Frankie Elliott
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:32 am

The sculpture, named the The Two Masks of Picasso, was unveiled by Gavin Henderson CBE, patron of the Millennium Oak Sculpture and Garden Trust.

Created by Anthony Padgett, the sculpture marks the famous painters two visits to England. Firstly, in 1919 with the Ballet Russes and then in 1950 for the World Peace Congress, when he stayed in Chiddingly.

The unveiling took at the Millennium Oak Sculpture Garden on Friday (September 23) at the village’s annual festival, where award-winning sculptor Anthony shared some words about his work.

Anthony said: "Picasso was the most influential artist of the 20th century and next year is the 50th anniversary of his death.

“His two visits to England in 1919 and 1950 have long been overdue a fitting marker in a public space. Picasso had many periods and styles, with something of interest for everyone."

Here are the photos from the event….

The unveiling took at the Millennium Oak Sculpture Garden on Friday (September 23) at the village's annual festival

Anthony said: "Picasso was the most influential artist of the 20th century and next year is the 50th anniversary of his death."

The sculpture, named the The Two Masks of Picasso, was unveiled by Gavin Henderson CBE, patron of the Millennium Oak Sculpture and Garden Trust.

Created by Anthony Padgett, the sculpture marks the famous painters two visits to England.

