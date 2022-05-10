Fitzleroi Barn in Fitzleroi Farm, Pulborough is a family-run wedding venue, set in the heart of West Sussex. The barn has stood on the farm for over 400 years and held its first wedding more than twenty years ago. The venue said it does not have a free Saturday booking until Spring 2023.

Pictures: What are the best wedding venues in and around Horsham?

People have taken to the County Times’ Facebook page to share their favourite wedding venues in the Horsham and beyond.

By frankie elliott
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 3:43 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 5:39 pm

Many venues are fully booked for 2022 and beyond due to couples postponing their wedding plans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But now the county is no longer in lockdown, and couples can plan ahead to their big day.

If you are looking for a wedding venue then Horsham and its surrounding towns and villages have some wonderful places to choose from.

Here are some of your favourite venues.

1. Brookfield Barn

Brookfield Barn in Lower Beeding is a purpose-built wedding venue in West Sussex. Saturday wedding dates are available from September 9, 2022 - for £6,950

Photo: Sally Lane

2. Ravenswood

Ravenswood in East Grinstead offers civil ceremonies for up to 150 guests and evening receptions for up to 300. The venue said the next available Saturday for a wedding is July 30 this year. It also has four Saturdays available in 2023 - February 4 and 18 , November 25 and December 25.

Photo: DM Photography

3. South Lodge

South Lodge in Lower Beeding is In the heart of the Sussex Downs and set within the 93 acres of parkland.

Photo: Craig Payne

4. Cottesmore Hotel Golf & Country Club

Cottesmore Hotel Golf & Country Club in Pease Pottage has a capacity for up to 150 day guests for the ceremony and breakfast and 200 total evening guests. Currently, the venue said it only has Saturdays available in January, February, March, October and November 2023. For a Saturday in May to September, couples will now need to look at 2024.

Photo: Phoebe Rossi Photography

