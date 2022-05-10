4. Cottesmore Hotel Golf & Country Club

Cottesmore Hotel Golf & Country Club in Pease Pottage has a capacity for up to 150 day guests for the ceremony and breakfast and 200 total evening guests. Currently, the venue said it only has Saturdays available in January, February, March, October and November 2023. For a Saturday in May to September, couples will now need to look at 2024.

Photo: Phoebe Rossi Photography