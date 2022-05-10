Many venues are fully booked for 2022 and beyond due to couples postponing their wedding plans during the Covid-19 pandemic.
But now the county is no longer in lockdown, and couples can plan ahead to their big day.
If you are looking for a wedding venue then Horsham and its surrounding towns and villages have some wonderful places to choose from.
Here are some of your favourite venues.
1. Brookfield Barn
Brookfield Barn in Lower Beeding is a purpose-built wedding venue in West Sussex. Saturday wedding dates are available from September 9, 2022 - for £6,950
Photo: Sally Lane
2. Ravenswood
Ravenswood in East Grinstead offers civil ceremonies for up to 150 guests and evening receptions for up to 300.
The venue said the next available Saturday for a wedding is July 30 this year. It also has four Saturdays available in 2023 - February 4 and 18 , November 25 and December 25.
Photo: DM Photography
3. South Lodge
South Lodge in Lower Beeding is In the heart of the Sussex Downs and set within the 93 acres of parkland.
Photo: Craig Payne
4. Cottesmore Hotel Golf & Country Club
Cottesmore Hotel Golf & Country Club in Pease Pottage has a capacity for up to 150 day guests for the ceremony and breakfast and 200 total evening guests.
Currently, the venue said it only has Saturdays available in January, February, March, October and November 2023. For a Saturday in May to September, couples will now need to look at 2024.
Photo: Phoebe Rossi Photography