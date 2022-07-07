Pictures: Wildflowers flourishing in Lewes as council remains "determined" to increase biodiversity

The district is ‘paying huge dividends for nature’ at a time when many different insects are in severe and long-term decline, the council said.

The council said it brought in a number of policies and strategies to address the ‘catastrophic’ decline in pollinators, all designed to help the flying insects that councillors believe play a vital role in the world’s food production.

The changes have included new mowing timetables that give wildflowers the chance to emerge and wildlife to move in.

Councillor Stephen Gauntlett, Cabinet member of Planning, said: “Our drive to become climate resilient must be all encompassing, from action on the ground to putting council policies in place.

“This approach is paying huge dividends for nature and providing a real boost to the quality of life for residents who are enjoying walking amongst these beautiful flowers and seeing wildlife thriving.”

Here are some of the best wildflowers photos from around the Lewes District…..

1. JPSEnews-07-07-22-Lewes wildflowers-SSX (4).JPG Studies have shown a 76% decline in flying insects Photo: Lewes District Council Photo Sales

2. JPSEnews-07-07-22-Lewes wildflowers-SSX (2).JPG The council said it brought in a number of policies and strategies to address the ‘catastrophic’ decline in pollinators Photo: Lewes District Council Photo Sales

3. JPSEnews-07-07-22-Lewes wildflowers-SSX (3).JPG All policies were designed to help the flying insects that the council believes play a vital role in the world’s food production Photo: Lewes District Council Photo Sales

4. JPSEnews-07-07-22-Lewes wildflowers-SSX (6).JPG The changes have included new mowing timetables that give wildflowers the chance to emerge and wildlife to move in. Photo: Lewes District Council Photo Sales