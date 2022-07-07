Wildflowers are flourishing in the towns and villages of the Lewes District

Pictures: Wildflowers flourishing in Lewes as council remains "determined" to increase biodiversity

Wildflowers are flourishing in the towns and villages of the Lewes District and the council belives it is due to it’s determination to increase biodiversity.

By Frankie Elliott
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 2:34 pm

The district is ‘paying huge dividends for nature’ at a time when many different insects are in severe and long-term decline, the council said.

The council said it brought in a number of policies and strategies to address the ‘catastrophic’ decline in pollinators, all designed to help the flying insects that councillors believe play a vital role in the world’s food production.

The changes have included new mowing timetables that give wildflowers the chance to emerge and wildlife to move in.

Councillor Stephen Gauntlett, Cabinet member of Planning, said: “Our drive to become climate resilient must be all encompassing, from action on the ground to putting council policies in place.

“This approach is paying huge dividends for nature and providing a real boost to the quality of life for residents who are enjoying walking amongst these beautiful flowers and seeing wildlife thriving.”

READ MORE:

Multiple pubs closed in Lewes during pandemic

Lewes prisoners locked up for up to 23 hours a day to prevent spread of Covid

Nearly half of properties in Lewes still unable to receive ultrafast broadband

Here are some of the best wildflowers photos from around the Lewes District…..

1. JPSEnews-07-07-22-Lewes wildflowers-SSX (4).JPG

Studies have shown a 76% decline in flying insects

Photo: Lewes District Council

Photo Sales

2. JPSEnews-07-07-22-Lewes wildflowers-SSX (2).JPG

The council said it brought in a number of policies and strategies to address the ‘catastrophic’ decline in pollinators

Photo: Lewes District Council

Photo Sales

3. JPSEnews-07-07-22-Lewes wildflowers-SSX (3).JPG

All policies were designed to help the flying insects that the council believes play a vital role in the world’s food production

Photo: Lewes District Council

Photo Sales

4. JPSEnews-07-07-22-Lewes wildflowers-SSX (6).JPG

The changes have included new mowing timetables that give wildflowers the chance to emerge and wildlife to move in.

Photo: Lewes District Council

Photo Sales
Planning
Next Page
Page 1 of 3