Pie in the sky: Worthing bakers' skydive for local hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Employees from the West Sussex bakery behind Brighton and Hove Albion’s matchday pies have taken part in a sponsored skydive for Chestnut Tree House

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Employees from the West Sussex bakery behind Brighton and Hove Albion’s matchday pies have raised £5,631 for children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House by taking part in a sponsored skydive.

Piglets Pantry, which is based in Worthing, also supplies high-end desserts for British Airways lounges, pastries for coffee shops and sells bespoke hampers and picnic boxes. The company hand-makes 100,000 products a week, employing about 100 people. “We’re a busy little bakery,” says CEO Joanna Hunter, who quit her corporate job to fulfil her dream of setting up her food business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Piglets Pantry has focused all charity fundraising on Chestnut Tree House, the children’s hospice near Arundel, and the idea for the skydive came about at the Christmas party. “It was definitely a good time to ask people to sign up,” says Joanna.

Employees from the West Sussex bakery behind Brighton and Hove Albion’s matchday pies have raised £5,631 for children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House by taking part in a sponsored skydive

“The whole thing was driven by one of my colleagues, Sarah Alexander, who had done a skydive before and loved it. I’m a diver, so I’m usually underwater, not in the air.

“The skydive was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, terrifying and exhilarating all at the same time!”

The company will continue to work with Chestnut Tree House this year, including by sponsoring The Big Hoot – West Sussex’s first large-scale art trail which will see 30 large and 30 small owl statues swoop into Chichester and Arundel this summer. They will also provide catering for Chestnut Tree House events this summer.

If you'd like to support the team with their fundraising, click here