Pier 'remains open as usual' while maintenance works take place, owners say

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Parts of Bognor Regis pier – including the Arcade, the Cafe, Legends and Venue 24 – are operating as normal while maintenance works take place.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners say some remedial work has been arranged for the end section of the pier and is scheduled to take place at the end of this week, meaning the narrow walkway at the far end of the pier will be temporarily closed to the public.

The news comes after members of the public were urged not to walk underneath the pier by Arun District Council after some structural faults were discovered in parts of the pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, owners have reassured locals that the pier is still ‘structurally sound’ and ‘there is no cause for concern’. “We have already completed a significant amount of work beneath the structure and remain committed to its ongoing maintenance and care,” a statement reads.

"Additionally, the painting of the Pier, originally planned for the end of April with the support of Town Force and their Cherry Picker equipment, has been delayed due to unforeseen repairs needed to the equipment. Although this has caused a short-term setback, the painting will still go ahead once rescheduled.

"Thank you for your understanding and support — we look forward to welcoming you to Bognor Pier!”

The new statement comes not long after the news that Sheiks Nightclub is set to reopen in the near future, having closed last year while new formats like Venue 24 opened their doors.

Writing on Facebook last week, owners said the countdown to the much-loved nightclub’s return is on, and those keen for updates should follow The Pier’s social media channels.