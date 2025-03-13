Pigeon damage leaves Horsham church with £10,000 repair bill

Holy Trinity Church in Rushams Road, Horsham, is facing a £10,000 repair bill because of damage caused by pigeons

A Horsham church is facing a massive £10,000 bill – because of damage caused by pigeons to the building’s bell tower.

Now an urgent fundraising appeal has been launched for repairs to the 125-year-old church – Holy Trinity in Rushams Road, Horsham.

Spokesperson Bob Whittaker said: “Fundamentally the bell tower has fallen into disrepair due to the pigeon netting failing and the birds entering the bell tower and making a huge mess.

“We have received a cost estimate of £10K + vat to erect scaffolding and clean out the bell tower and reinstate the bird netting. Whilst the scaffolding is in place any repairs to the wooden structure of the tower will be undertaken and this then redecorated.”

Vicar the Rev Sam Maginnis said: “For 125 years, Holy Trinity Church has been a place of welcome and community in this part of town. For that whole time our bell tower has stood as a prominent symbol of your church in our community.

"Unfortunately, in recent years our bell tower has suffered significant damage. As part of our 125th anniversary we are seeking to raise the money to restore it and preserve it as a beacon and symbol of this church for the next 125 years.”

Church stewardship secretary Keith Rayner added: “ The bell tower is a much loved part of Holy Trinity Church and we hope our friends in the community will be prepared to help us raise the funds to sustain its future.”

To donate, see https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/holy-trinity-church-bell-tower-restoration

He said it was hoped the repairs could be carried out in the school holidays this year so that the Holy Trinity Playgroup could continue to operate without disruption. As well as the playgroup, the church is also home to Trinity Church Players and a number of other community-led activities.